I was attracted to Blood of Zeus on Netflix because of the animation, which is very close to an anime style. The cartoon also gives a personality to the ancient Greek gods and goddesses, offering an accurate depiction of the powers that the gods had.

The story is about a son of Zeus and his relationship with a mortal woman, and his journey to discovering his power, and learning how to control it.

What is interesting is that the story also touches on the infighting between the gods, problems that are less widely known and the stories that are not so often talked about.

It is not a typical take on the stories of the gods, and it does not include the usual myths and the tales of how the gods came to be.

The show tells a more human story and also depicts the relationships of the gods and what led them to develop their characters.

The animation is also very well executed, for my standards, and does justice to what it is trying to depict.

I find myself returning to cartoon shows frequently because they give us a break from the run of the mill stories that are a bit less fantastical.

Sometimes, I want to watch a series that is fantasy and does have magic and mystery, which is what Blood of Zeus offers.

I have found myself drawn in to the story and swept away with the outcomes, while also looking forward to another season of the show, as it does a good job of ending on a cliffhanger.

The show gets and A+ from me and I highly recommend it, if you are looking to escape reality, and see a world that has been built based on ancient stories.

Although I described it as animation, I would be cautious to let children watch it, as there are a lot of mature scenes and violence. The violence quite honestly came with the story it was trying to tell, as the lives of the gods were anything but peaceful.