Head of the disabilities association (Opak) Dimitris Lambrianides slammed on Sunday the lack of access for wheelchair users, as he was met with steps instead of a ramp.

“They had to open the back door after I yelled at them from the window – yes, from the window – because I could not go in,” Lambrianides said on Facebook.

This is a school where there are other rooms without stairs at the entrance, he added.

His reaction comes at odds with previous government statements that all efforts had been made to ensure disability access.