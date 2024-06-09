The first exit polls on Sunday showed independent MEP candidate Fidias Panayiotou landing himself the third spot in the results and winning a seat in European Parliament.

There are six seats available, which show Disy and Akel neck-and-neck, with 22.6 per cent to 25.4 per cent, each.

Fidias comes in third place with 15.7 per cent and 18.3 per cent, according to the CyBC exit poll which took into account 80 per cent of the sample.

Elam comes in fourth place, with 10.9 to 13.1 per cent, beating Diko which comes in fifth place garnering eight to 10 per cent of voters.