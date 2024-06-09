Charalambos Prountzos was mayor-elect of Nicosia on Sunday, garnering almost three times as many votes as his main rival Nicos Tornaritis.

By 8:30pm, Tornaritis said he had called Prountzos to congratulate him for his win.

Prountzos’ headquarters erupted into rounds of applause at the admission of victory.

In his first speech, the mayor-elect said he was proud of the fact that his campaign did what the slogan said – unite Nicosia.

“The campaign attracted voters from a broad range of political parties…I hope the next day will allow us to cooperate for the good of the city.”

Though Prountzos said he was proud of the result, he stressed there were challenges ahead.

“Nicosia is the last divided capital of Europe. We cannot forget that. It is the biggest wound in the city.

“We must fight for a better future for Nicosia and all its residents.”

He underlined there is no time to lose as in 2026, Nicosia must be ready to host the EU Presidency.

Prountzos will also be called to deal with the implementation of local authority reform.

He pledged he will be close to the people.

Nicos Tournaritis in his first statements after he admitted election defeat

With 40 per cent of the quotes counted, Prountzos had 57 per cent, Tournaritis had 30.6 per cent.

Prountzos had the backing of Akel, Edek, Volt, while Tornaritis was supported by Disy and Depa.

Speaking to reporters after calling Prountzos to congratulate him, Nicosia mayor candidate Tornaritis said he would be by Prountzos’ side for the good of Nicosia.

He thanked his family and friends, those that supported him and those that didn’t, as well as the political parties that backed his candidacy.

“I have to tell you that on this journey, I have met real friends and heard problems that I have not felt or heard about over the years and I will pay attention to these people,” Tornaritis highlighted.