Limassol-based shipping company Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM) is boosting its operations in the Middle East with the opening of a new office in Dubai, according to an official announcement.

This move complements CSM’s existing operations in Saudi Arabia and will provide the full suite of services offered by the Columbia Group, including maritime, technical, and crew management services.

The new Dubai office will focus on advancing vessel digitalisation and optimisation through Columbia’s established platforms. It will also offer a range of additional services such as procurement, training, catering, crew welfare, and consultancy for new shipbuilding projects.

Regional Managing Director at Columbia Group, Xanthos Kyriacou

Additionally, this office is set to become a key hub for CSM’s expansion into the super yacht and cruise management sectors in Dubai.

Xanthos Kyriacou, Regional Managing Director at Columbia Group, said “Dubai’s role as a dynamic maritime centre and our established relationships in the area make it the ideal setting for our new office. The city’s prime location enhances our connectivity with key players in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia”.

“Moreover, Dubai’s advanced logistics infrastructure and the presence of a diverse maritime community with cutting-edge facilities, all align perfectly with our goals to evolve and lead in supporting local partners through our maritime services platform”, he added.

The establishment of CSM Dubai is expected to significantly strengthen Columbia Shipmanagement’s global network. Mark O’Neil, CEO of Columbia Group, also highlighted the strategic importance of this expansion.

“The UAE’s maritime industry offers huge potential not only in shipmanagement but for Columbia Group’s platform of integrated maritime services to the region,” he said.

“The new Dubai office allows us to enhance our relationships and explore new business avenues, emphasising our dedication to growth and excellence both in the region and globally,” O’Neil concluded.