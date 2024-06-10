Total registrations of motor vehicles in Cyprus experienced a decrease of 9.6 per cent year-on-year in May of this year, dropping to 4,292 vehicles from 4,747 in May 2023, according to a report released on Monday by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

However, the first five months of 2024 showed a significant increase of over 22 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Registrations of passenger saloon cars fell by 14.5 per cent to 3,325, down from 3,888 in May 2023.

For the January-May 2024 period, compared to the corresponding period in 2023, the total number of registered vehicles increased by 22.1 per cent, reaching 21,881, compared to 17,927 during the same period in 2023.

Electric vehicles accounted for 3.4 per cent of this total in 2024, while hybrid vehicles made up 37.3 per cent.

Registrations of passenger saloon cars rose by 19.0 per cent to 17,176, compared to 14,434 during the same period in 2023. Of these passenger saloon cars, 7,374 or 42.9 per cent were new, and 9,802 or 57.1 per cent were used cars.

The number of rental cars specifically saw a reduction of 29.4 per cent, falling to 1,860. The share of petrol-powered saloon cars in this category decreased to 49.3 per cent during January-May 2024 from 60.8 per cent in the same period of 2023.

Similarly, the share of diesel-powered cars dropped from 10.6 per cent in 2023 to 10.0 per cent in 2024.

Conversely, the share of electric vehicles increased from 2.1 per cent in 2023 to 3.4 per cent in 2024, and hybrid vehicles saw an increase from 26.6 per cent to 37.3 per cent.

Registrations of buses decreased to 83 during January-May 2024, down from 115 in the same period of 2023.

Conversely, registrations of freight vehicles rose to 2,471 in January-May 2024, compared to 1,733 in the same period of 2023, marking an increase of 42.6 per cent.

Specifically, according to the Statistical Service, light trucks increased by 46.1 per cent to 1,955, heavy trucks by 35.3 per cent to 291, road tractors (trailers) by 70.4 per cent to 92, and rental vehicles by 5.6 per cent to 133.

Registrations of mopeds under 50cc rose to 381 during January-May 2024, compared to 61 during the same period in 2023.

Finally, registrations of motorcycles over 50cc increased by 7.7 per cent to 1,479 during January-May 2024, compared to 1,373 during the same period in 2023.