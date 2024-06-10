A new deputy migration minister will be appointed “in a matter of days” it emerged on Monday.

Government sources said President Nikos Christodoulides is expected to make the announcement during the week.

An interior ministry notice published in the Official Gazette on June 7 specified that June 17, 2024 is the date where the law establishing a deputy migration minister comes into effect.

Neophytos Papadopoulos will be the ministry’s permanent secretary, according to a cabinet decision on June 5, CNA said.

This decision was also published in the Official Gazette on June 7, it added.