Hellenic Bank actively supports various initiatives to enhance financial literacy, including the ‘Financial Alphabet’ programme, the final event of which was hosted at the bank’s headquarters in Nicosia.

According to a statement released on Monday by Hellenic Bank, the ‘Financial Alphabet’ educational programme was implemented in Cyprus by ActionAid Hellas, with funding from the European Investment Bank Institute.

For the programme’s implementation, ActionAid collaborated with the Ministry of Education, the Cyprus Pedagogical Institute, and the Directorates of Secondary General and Secondary Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

The announcement explained that the programme aimed to promote financial education and link it to active citizenship.

The event focused on promoting financial education and literacy, with a special emphasis on the need to equip students with the necessary knowledge and skills to make informed financial decisions and actively participate in society.

The ‘Financial Alphabet in Cyprus’ programme offered specialised seminars for teachers of primary, secondary, and high schools, as well as vocational education and training schools of all specialities.

The programme was developed around five key areas. These include discovering skills and personal development, rights and responsibilities, saving and ethical consumption, goal setting and budgeting, and social entrepreneurship.