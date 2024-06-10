A 63-year-old woman died on Monday, after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a building in Nicosia.

The woman, Froso Diogenous, was driving at around 2am on Monday in the Lakatamia area.

Police said she lost control of her vehicle, under circumstances currently being investigated, climbed a curb on the left side of the road, and hit into a fence of a building.

According to a police statement, officers arrived at the scene, with firefighters, and an ambulance. The woman was removed from the vehicle, and was taken to Nicosia General, where doctors pronounced her dead.

State pathologists that conducted a post-mortem examination found that the woman’s death was caused by injuries sustained during the accident.

Police are continuing their investigation.