Cyprus’ tourism revenue soared to its highest level for the month of March in at least 23 years, achieving a robust increase of 15.5 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to a report released this week by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

The report noted that the first quarter of this year witnessed an overall revenue boost of 11.7 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

March alone saw tourism revenue reach an impressive €113 million, up from €97.8 million in March 2023.

According to the statistical service, this marks the highest revenue documented in the month of March since records began in 2001.

It should be noted that the previous record was set in March 2018, when tourism revenue hit €110 million.

From January to March, the cumulative tourism revenue was estimated at €223.3 million, up from €200 million in the same period last year.

In addition, the average spending per tourist also saw a notable uptick. According to the statistical service, per capita tourist expenditure in March of this year climbed to €558.88, up from €530.72 in March 2023, marking an increase of 5.3 per cent.

Delving into specific markets, British tourists, representing the largest group with 31.8 per cent of all tourists in March, spent an average of €73.49 per day.

Meanwhile, Polish tourists, making up 10.4 per cent of the total tourist population, spent slightly more, averaging €75.86 per day.

Finally, German tourists, the third largest group at 9.8 per cent, outspent both, with a daily expenditure of €98.66.