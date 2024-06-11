A series of walks exploring the life, culture, buildings and communities of Limassol will be held this weekend, organised by the Lemesos 2030 team. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday visitors can choose from seven walks and five events to embark on a journey on the contemporary narrative of Limassol.

“An architectural walk in the Cine Volos Quarter will introduce us to historic buildings,” says the team behind the event’s programme, “a walk in the Turkish neighbourhood of Limassol (Tourkomahallas) will immerse us into the past and present of the Ismet Pasha street, a bicycle ride will affirm yet again that Limassol can and must be a safe place for cyclists, a ride on Bus 30 will give voice to multicultural personal stories, a stroll in the city centre will remind us that the public space must remain public, a walk through the Amathus archaeological site will reveal the presence and absence of relations and objects, through myths and rituals, finally, a bar crawl in Limassol by night will make us feel the pulse of the city in the past and the present.”

Some of these walks will be held in the evening while others take place during the day. The full details, the times of the walks and the language of the events can be found at www.lemesos2030.com. Apart from the walks, the Out There Together event series also proposes five open events – a picnic at Limassol Marina, games, music and delicacies at Cine Volos Park, a discussion about Limassol’s Turcophone literature, a film screening of Smuggling Hendrix on the beach, as well as a party with DJ music at Anagennisi Square.

Following an entirely participatory approach, the routes of these seven curated walks have been mapped out by 15 participants-designers, all active citizens based in Limassol (Ria Alexandrou, Panos Hadjichristofi, Rania Iacovou, Evita Ioannou, Marina Kakoulli, Panayiotis Kleanthous, Anastasia Korae, Thodoris Kouros, Ianthi Papadima, Alexis Papadopoulos, Marina Pashia, Phidias Pavlides, Marios Pavlou, Constantina Peter and Sara-Mariza Vryonidi).

A weekend of exciting happenings and discoveries awaits in Limassol then, inviting all to explore the city’s many tales. “What kind of city is Limassol, after all?,” asks Lemesos 2030. “No matter how many answers may be given to the question, a new narrative will always emerge.”

Out There Together

Seven thematic walks and events around Limassol. June 14-16. Limassol. More information and times at www.lemesos2030.com