Paphos police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man for an investigated case of burning hay bales, threats and assault against a police officer, and resisting lawful arrest.

According to assistant police chief Michalis Nikolaou, the bale fire broke out on Saturday around 11pm, in a field owned by a 56-year-old Turkish Cypriot, in a village near ​​Polis Chrysochous.

The fire destroyed 151 bales of hay with a total value of €18,875. Investigations carried out the following day involving the fire service, yielded clear evidence of arson.

During the fire, police had sighted a 25-year-old resident of the area at the scene, allegedly in a state of intoxication. When asked to cooperate for a check the man had resisted, made threats, and assaulted an officer. An arrest was made for evident offences, however, the suspect then managed to get away.

An arrest warrant was secured against him and he was wanted as a suspect for arson, as well as for the offenses he committed in the presence of the police officer, that is, public disturbance while intoxicated, making threats, resisting lawful arrest, and assault.

Police succeeded in arresting the man on Monday.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.