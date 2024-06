Part of a roof collapsed on Tuesday morning in the waiting room of a Paralimni dermatology clinic, according to a report on state broadcaster CyBC.

A woman, who was the only patient in the clinic at the time, escaped the incident unscathed, however, she was temporarily hospitalised for shock, according to the CyBC correspondent.

According to preliminary information, the roof’s stability had been a known issue, however, no state agency felt directly responsible for its repair.

