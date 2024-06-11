President Nikos Christodoulides met UNSG Antonio Guterres in Jordan on Tuesday, as they both attended a conference over the dire humanitarian conditions unfolding in Gaza for months.

Government sources said Guterres conveyed to Christodoulides his commitment toward efforts to restart talks on the Cyprus problems.

The United Nations Secretary General also said he is in contact with his envoy to Cyprus Maria Angela Holguin.

Sources said the Amalthea humanitarian corridor for aid to Gaza was also discussed, while Christodoulides is in talks with Holguin so they can arrange a meeting.

The conference is jointly organised by the UN, Jordan and Egypt and is being held on the Dead Sea coast and will be attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as well as Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.

The summit seeks to bring together leaders and aid officials to seeking to find ways that can enhance the international community’s response to the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip.