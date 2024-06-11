The met office on Tuesday issued a yellow weather warning for Wednesday afternoon, with temperatures set to reach as high as 41 degrees Celsius inland.

The warning will be in place from 12pm until 5.30pm.

In addition, the forestry department announced that the risk of forest fires is at the “red alert” level.

It also pointed out that lighting a fire in a forest without a permit is a crime punishable by up to 10 years in jail, a fine of €50,000 or both.

It called on the public to be “especially careful during their outings” in forests, and “completely avoid actions which are likely to cause a fire”.

Such acts, it said, include “the use of tools or agricultural machinery which produce heat, sparks, or flames, such as an angle grinder or a welding torch.

They added that should anyone notice smoke or fire in a forest, they should telephone the forestry department on 1407 or the fire brigade on 112 immediately.