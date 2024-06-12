Firefighters are battling on two active fronts on Wednesday in Paphos district, to contain the fire which tore through difficult-to access-areas, necessitating the evacuation of five villages.

Meanwhile, two Greek Canadairs have touched down in Paphos, ready to reinforce the firefighting effort and an additional three aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Airforce, requested by President Nikos Christodoulides, are expected to arrive in the course of the day, bringing the total number of planes engaged up to ten.

Minister of Justice Marios Hartsiotis speaking late at night on Tuesday from a coordination centre in Ayios Dimitrianos said the situation was greatly improved compared to earlier, though not under complete control.

Firefighting craft began water drops at 6.30am, althoughthey had been ready since 5.30am, however, fog conditions did not permit their deployment sooner, Chief Fire Officer Nikos Logginos said, with residents anxiously watching the skies in anticipation since dawn.

“Everything is black in the village, where there used to be greenery all around now all we see is black,” Psathi community leader Michalis Kyriakou told state broadcaster CyBC.

“Nothing is left, the fire flew like a cyclone through the village and around it,” he said.

Smoke from the blaze was still visible on Wednesday morning as far as Paphos and mountain communities over 15 kms away.

Residents of Polemi, Psathi, Lemona, Choulou and Kourtouka were evacuated, and other communities are in a state of alert in case the fire spreads.

Testimony has been secured from an eyewitness that the fire began in an illegal rubbish dump, Logginos told the CyBC.

The fire which was sparked in a hard-to-access location around 3km from Polemi was initially spotted by an aerial patrol craft, and subsequently tore through the gorge creating a chimney effect, the fire chief said.

Three summer houses were completely destroyed, while six other homes suffered damages, as did cultivations and livestock structures.

Electricity has been restored in Psathi, the community leader said, despite poles having been burned down and wires fallen to the ground.

Five aerial craft had been deployed since Tuesday afternoon when the fire broke out as well as 250 ground forces, comprised of fire fighting staff, civil defence volunteers, local farmers and local residents who battled throughout the night to save what they could.

Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said although lives had been endangered, no lives were lost and no injuries recorded.