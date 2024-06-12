The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), in conjunction with the Cyprus-Israel Business Association and the Embassy of Israel, has released a public invitation to a presentation on advanced water technologies from Israel.

In addition, the presentation will also explore the application of these technologies in industrial and agricultural contexts.

According to the announcement, this event, coordinated by the Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus, will be held on July 3, 2024, at the Keve building in Nicosia.

Scheduled ahead of the Watec Israel International Summit on Water Technologies, taking place in Jerusalem from 16-19 September 2024, the presentation aims to highlight cutting-edge advancements from Israel in water technology.

Gilad Peled, Director of the Ag-Tech & Water Sector at the Israel Export Institute, will be the keynote speaker, delivering his talk in English from 11:00 to 12:30.

Following the presentation, the chamber explained, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a cocktail reception and request private ten-minute meetings with the speaker, supported by the Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus.

“Interested parties are encouraged to confirm their attendance and, if desired, arrange for a personal meeting with Gilad Peled by registering through the provided online form by 28 June 2024,” Keve stated.

For further information or inquiries, participants can contact the organisers via email at [email protected] or by phone at 22889749, 22889752, or 22889769.