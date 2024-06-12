Cyta has partnered with the Volunteerism Coordinative Council (PVCC) to enhance social well-being through volunteering.

The state-owned telecommunications company has reinforced its commitment to fostering an inclusive and prosperous society after the signing of a memorandum of cooperation with the Pancyprian volunteer coordinating council on June 4.

This collaboration aims to establish a programme of activities in areas of mutual interest, such as the promotion and development of volunteering, the exchange of knowledge and experiences, and the support of PVCC and volunteer or non-governmental organisations, among others.

Cyta’s COO, Nikos Stylianou, highlighted the importance of this partnership: “Our collaboration with PVCC underscores Cyta’s commitment to social and environmental causes, while simultaneously strengthening our enduring ties with Cypriot society.

“Through volunteer initiatives, we aim to responsibly enhance our positive corporate footprint, contributing to the improvement of every citizen’s quality of life and to a better, sustainable future for all.”

Established in 1973, PVCC is the Supreme Co-ordinating Body of Volunteering in the Republic of Cyprus. The council brings together hundreds of volunteer organisations and NGOs at the local and national level, representing the interests of a wide range of the civil society.