A free summer school hosted by the non-profit Hope For Children will return for its second year, the organisation announced on Tuesday.

The summer school will run in two sessions, first in Nicosia from Monday, July 1 to Friday, July 12, and then in Larnaca from Monday, July 15 to Friday 26 July, 2024. Both programmes will operate from 9am to 3pm.

Teenagers aged 12-16 are welcome to attend. The programme is free for all participants and will include snacks and lunch.

The curriculum will cover topics such as cyberbullying, school bullying, racism, diversity, and hate speech. Through these discussions, teenagers are expected to “strengthen their leadership, communication, and organisational skills”.

To register, fill out this form