In today’s episode, immediate action from on-the-scene firefighters stopped a flare-up from spreading on Thursday morning in the Paphos district. A fire department spokesman told the Cyprus Mail that the flare-up was noticed at 9am on Thursday and was “put out very easily by 9.20am”.
Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou said Cyprus has a specific plan for the procurement of private aerial firefighting means to upgrade and ensure self-reliance.
Elsewhere, Attorney-general George Savvides took the stand for close to five hours before the Supreme Constitutional Court on Wednesday , which is hearing the case calling for auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides’ dismissal on the grounds of inappropriate conduct.
