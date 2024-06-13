Immediate action from on-the-scene firefighters stopped a flare-up from spreading on Thursday morning in the Paphos district.

A fire department spokesman told the Cyprus Mail that the flare-up was noticed at 9am on Thursday and was “put out very easily by 9.20am”.

He said the firefighters were already on the scene, monitoring the burnt area overnight, and were “just 150m from the flare-up” when it happened.

The spokesman said the flare-up was “not caused by the wind”.

The fire broke out on Tuesday near Polemi, with continuous flare-ups between the communities of Polemi and Kourdaka.

It is estimated to have destroyed eight square kilometres of land, including houses and animal farms.

The agriculture ministry has promised immediate compensation to farmers, who sustained crop and livestock losses in the latest wildfires.

Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou said the compensation would be “immediate and in full”.

In a post on X, Panayiotou thanked everyone who fought against the fires with “remarkable dedication and courage”, noting that “conditions were extremely difficult”.

She also thanked Jordan, Egypt and Greece for sending firefighting aircraft.

The agriculture ministry has promised immediate compensation to farmers, who sustained crop and livestock losses in the latest wildfires.