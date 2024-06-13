Professional associations, who are members of the Cyprus Federation of Employers and Industrialists (Oev), this week met with the newly elected president of the European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardisation (CENELEC), Riccardo Lama.

According to an announcement by the federation, the purpose of the meeting, which took place on Wednesday, was to introduce the relevant stakeholders in the electrotechnical sector, particularly in the energy field, and to discuss the challenges they face and how these can be managed through the application of standards.

What is more, the federation’s announcement highlighted the importance of standardisation and the role it plays in the smooth functioning of the single market.

Among other things, the announcement mentioned, standardisation contributes to facilitating trade between countries, creating new markets, and enhancing the competitiveness of businesses, as well as protecting consumers and the environment.

Cenelec is responsible for the development and establishment of voluntary standards in the electrotechnical sector and is one of the three European Standardisation Organisations officially recognised by the European Union and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

Finally, it should be noted that Lama is being hosted in Cyprus by the Cyprus Organisation for Standardisation (CYS), whose president and general director also attended the meeting.