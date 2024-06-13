The capital city welcomes three new art showcases this month from solo artists, student groups and organisations showcasing their remarkable projects. Korai Project Space hosts the graduation exhibition of students of the Fine Arts programme of the Department of Design and Multimedia at the University of Nicosia titled Cyprus Young Contemporaries: Reverie.

The Reverie exhibition (Thursday to June 20) transports viewers to a multisensory world where dreams and reality converge. Each artwork presented represents the perception of each artist regarding the conscious, the subconscious and the supernatural. Drawing from concepts such as childhood, dreams and the imaginary realm, the works are connected to psychological theories, the poetry of the subconscious and archetypes.

Inspired by Gaston Bachelard’s book The Poetics of Reverie: Childhood, Language, and the World, the exhibition is structured into sections based on specific chapters of the book. Additionally, each artist’s responses to the concepts proposed by the author will be presented poetically, while for the closing of the exhibition on June 20, Nikola Mitropoulou will read a text she has written about the participants’ work, offering her reflections in relation to their pieces.

Meanwhile, Common Room by Prozak will host the photographs of Soteria Pavlou until June 16 under the titled Reflections. The artist brings to the surface once again photographs which were exhibited for the first time 30 years ago, now presenting them in a new space.

A new exhibition will also open at the AG Leventis Gallery this month marking the culmination of the LIFE with Vultures project, a five-year collaborative endeavour co-funded by the EU and aimed at safeguarding the Griffon Vulture population in Cyprus. Opening on June 20, the LIFE with Vultures exhibition is a collaborative project with BirdLife Cyprus featuring a photography showcase with images by Silvio A Rusmigo and a documentary screening that dives into the challenges and efforts made during the project for the conservation of this iconic species.

Cyprus Young Contemporaries: Reverie

Graduate exhibition of students of the Fine Arts program of the Department of Design and Multimedia at the University of Nicosia. June 13-20. Korai Project Space, Nicosia. Opening night: 7pm. Daily: 6pm-9pm

Reflections

Photography exhibition by Soteria Pavlou. Until June 16. Common Room, Pavlou. Daily: 4pm-10pm

LIFE with Vultures

Photography exhibition and documentary screening. By BirdLife Cyprus and the A. G. Leventis Gallery. June 20-July 7. A. G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7pm. Tel: 22-455072