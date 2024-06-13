European low-cost airline Wizz Air on Thursday announced an increase in flight schedules from its bases in Larnaca, Cluj, and Varna.

According to the airline’s announcement, this expansion is set to significantly boost its service offerings, bolstering its position as Europe’s most rapidly growing low-cost carrier.

“As part of Wizz Air’s commitment to providing exceptional service and affordable travel, the expanded schedules will cater to the needs of sun-seekers, travel enthusiasts, and explorers looking to make the most of their holidays,” the company said.

Moreover, the company said that with these additional flights, Wizz Air will add an extra capacity of 177,000 seats to its already extensive network, with 93,000 of these additional seats being available for passengers travelling from Cyprus.

In terms of specifics, the enhanced flight frequencies are quite substantial. The Belgrade to Larnaca route will see an increase from 3 to 4 flights per week.

Similarly, flights from Larnaca to Yerevan will be boosted from 10 to 14 per week, and services to Thessaloniki will almost double, going from 3 to 7 weekly flights.

Further increases include the Larnaca to Athens route, which will now operate 7 times a week, up from 6.

In addition, the Gdansk to Larnaca service will rise from 2 to 3 weekly flights.

Furthermore, the Larnaca to Tel Aviv flights are set to increase from 7 to 12 per week, ensuring greater connectivity between Cyprus and Israel.

Flights to Prague and Wroclaw will each increase from 2 to 3 per week. The connection between Bucharest and Larnaca from 6 to 7, as well as Vienna to Larnaca from 3 to 4, will each see an increase to weekly flights.

Lastly, the service from Vilnius to Larnaca will also rise from 2 to 3 flights per week.

“Wizz Air continues to strengthen its position as the leading low-cost airline in Cyprus, ensuring that passengers can enjoy high-quality service and convenience without breaking the bank,” the company said.

“Travellers can look forward to experiencing the diverse and exciting destinations, making their summer and autumn holidays truly memorable,” the announcement concluded.

It should be noted that in May of this year, Wizz Air said that it expected a higher annual profit, buoyed by strong summer demand and robust travel trends.

The Hungary-based carrier swung to a net profit of €365.9 million for the year ending March 31, after three years of losses.

This forecast came amid mixed results for European airlines, with rising costs but anticipated record summer travel boosting revenues.

Finally, it was noted that the airline expects net income between €500 million and €600 million this year.