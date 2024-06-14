By Robert Morgan

A 31-year-old woman was arrested for drug smuggling by customs officers in Larnaca on Wednesday, according to a police press release.

The drugs were found during a routine X-ray and physical check of the woman’s baggage by customs officials. A huge number of drugs, 5,879 pieces of both Class B and Class C controlled substances, were found packed between airtight packages of spices.

The drugs were confiscated and the woman was arrested by customs officers, who subsequently handed her and her evidence over to the drug enforcement authority (Ykan). Their investigation is ongoing.

Class B substances include amphetamine, cannabis and ketamine.