Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and the UN Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, Miroslav Jenca discussed on Friday in New York about the situation regarding the Cyprus issue and the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp).

According to diplomatic sources, the two officials discussed more specifically about the efforts of the UN Secretary General’s Personal Envoy Maria Holguin to find common ground between the two sides, the future of Cyprus within the framework of the UN Security Council, as well as Unficyp, that was established 60 years ago.

In a statement after the meeting, Kombos said that they had “a comprehensive exchange of views with the Assistant Secretary General of the UN Miroslav Jenca on the Cyprus question”. The Permanent Representative of Cyprus at the UN, Ambassador Maria Michael, also attended the meeting.

Kombos also referred to his upcoming meeting with the American counterpart, Anthony Blinken on Monday in Washington.

Kombos noted that “this is a very important development and we hope that some tangible results will come out of this meeting. This development was facilitated by the stance that the Republic of Cyprus has taken all this time, as a state that has the will but also the potentials to plan and deliver as regards issues that concern not only our region, but are of global interest, such as the Amalthea initiative” for delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, he said.

“The fact that we have managed to make this happen and promote it in good cooperation, among others, with the United States of America is possibly something that has no precedent and has its own value and importance,” he noted.

He also attended an event at the headquarters of the United Nations Organization, for the candidacy of Cyprus to the Human Rights Council for the period 2025-2027.