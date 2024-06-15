Disy president Annita Demetriou, has called for urgent measures to address the lack of air conditioning in schools, stating it is unacceptable to ask children to endure three more years of heatwave conditions.

She acknowledged that this issue was also a problem under the previous government but insisted that this does not excuse inaction from the current administration.

In a post on the social media platform X, Demetriou emphasised, “The mistakes of the previous government do not justify inaction from the current one.”

She continued, “Many people point out that the lack of air conditioning in schools is also a problem of the previous government. They are right. However, the errors of the previous government do not justify any inaction from the current one.”

Demetriou stressed the urgency of the matter, stating, “It is unacceptable to ask children to endure three more years in heatwave conditions.” She highlighted the need for every school to have the necessary infrastructure by next summer.

“It is a matter of priority,” she noted, expressing her party’s readiness to support this goal.

“My mission,” she stated, “is to make proposals for the future and not to justify the omissions of the past. The answer cannot always be that it was not done before. Our country must move forward. We must not hesitate to change whatever is needed to create the Cyprus we want.”

