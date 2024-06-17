Cyprus and the US are embarking on a strategic dialogue, in a development marking “the deepening relations of both countries”, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday.

His statements came as he welcomed Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos to the State Department for a meeting in Washington.

“We announce the launch of the strategic dialogue, the first round of which will take place in Cyprus in the autumn. This development is indicative of the further deepening and broadening of the relationship between the two countries in a number of areas,” Blinked underlined.

He heralded Cyprus’ role for the Amalthea plan in sending aid to Gaza, highlighting that the US appreciates the country’s role in the region.

The Republic now becomes one of the 30 countries the US has formalised a strategic dialogue with to date, of which 13 are EU member states.

“Cyprus’ inclusion in this category of countries, now without a doubt strengthens the Republic’s position as a close ally of the US,” Kombos said.

In concrete terms, the strategic dialogue will now mean Nicosia and Washington will engage in high-level talks twice a year on matters concerning six pillars: humanitarian crisis management; terrorism and security; energy; trade and investment; education, and cultural matters.

The first round of talks is slated to take place in Nicosia this September between senior officials from the foreign ministries of both countries

The strategic dialogue means communication between both countries will be continuous “at all levels”. It will also be institutionalised at high levels, with dialogue to be centred on priorities put forth by each country.