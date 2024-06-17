Police on Monday are investigating the circumstances under which, 49-year-old Iuliia Viacheslavovna Kovalchukova from Russia, a resident of Paphos, lost her life in a quad bike accident.

Paphos traffic police in collaboration with the Paphos central police station are leading the investigation.

According to police information, the woman appears to have lost control of the four-wheeler around 11.15am on Sunday while riding in Peyia with a 60-year-old female as passenger. The bike swerved off the road, hit an embankment and overturned, while the two women were flung off the vehicle to the ground.

An ambulance crew transported the two women to Paphos general hospital where shortly after 12.30pm the 49-year-old succumbed to her injuries.

The 60-year-old woman was treated for serious injuries with her state of health being deemed out of danger by the doctors in attendance.

Police are investigation the exact circumstances of the accident.