The Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) celebrated the graduation of its latest group of doctoral students in an event attended, among others, by the Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation, and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianou, who called the university “one of the fastest growing in Europe.”

Addressing the ceremony, Damianou stressed the crucial role of the graduates in tackling contemporary global issues such as climate change, energy crises, and the necessity for accelerated digital transformation.

“You are entering a world that demands your scientific knowledge and adaptability,” the deputy minister told the graduates.

His words were echoed by Tepak’s rector Professor Panayiotis Zaphiris, who praised the dedication and achievements of the graduates, underlining “the challenging journey that led to success.”

“Their accomplishment today required not only intelligence but also resilience, determination, and a relentless thirst for knowledge,” he said before stressing the importance of their role in addressing global challenges with innovative solutions.

The vice-president of Tepak’s council Andreas Karakatsanis also recognised the graduates’ hard work and the university’s ongoing development plans.

“This ceremony rewards the significant efforts of our students,” he said. “Their achievements stem from Tepak’s dynamic approach to teaching, an approach that will need continued government support to further enhance the university’s facilities and infrastructure.”

Speaking after Karakatsanis, Dimitris Fotios, co-founder of a Tepak alumni group, shared his personal journey from academic study to professional success.

“The skills I developed at Tepak equipped me to navigate the challenges and add value in my career,” he said, while encouraging the new graduates to believe in their capabilities and the power of their education to make a meaningful impact.

The celebrations continued on Tuesday, with the graduation ceremony for undergraduate and master’s students from the faculty of Geotechnical Sciences and Environmental Management and the faculty of Engineering and Technology.