Some readers have complained about the disappearance of the comments section at the end of each post.

Under GDPR, a website is required to enable EU residents to provide or decline consent for personal data processing, meaning at a website level they must be able to control the activation of cookies and trackers that collect their personal data.

If you have declined consent on our website, the commenting platform, Disqus, will be automatically disabled, as this third party platform uses cookies and/or trackers.

Should you wish to be able to view and/or comment on our website you will need to enable the cookie consent form.