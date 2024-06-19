Another weekend is almost here with plenty of cultural activities for old and young to enjoy. Music celebrations in the streets, yoga celebrations and performances are taking place this Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

At the CVAR Severis Foundation in Nicosia, UNHCR Cyprus and METAdrasi inaugurate the exhibition Our Imprints: Drawings by unaccompanied Syrian children in Cyprus this Thursday.

The exhibition is taking place on the occasion of World Refugee Day and is the result of a series of art workshops that took place at the shelter for unaccompanied and separated children in Paphos from April to June 2024.

The participants in the workshops were asylum-seeking children who arrived in Cyprus without their families. The Nicosia centre will host their creations until June 28.

On Friday night, The Tale of the Lute performance will take place at Axiothea Mansion as part of the 27th Cultural Festival of the University of Cyprus. Three musicians will gather on stage to present a performance of music from European Medieval tradition, Persian, Greek, Turkish and Arabic music with the history of the lute at the forefront.

Also happening on Friday is a series of music performances in the streets, happening for free all around the island to celebrate World Music Day. In Nicosia, the Make Music Cyprus Festival will activate 14 spots in the city centre, whilst in Limassol another dozen performances will take place in its historic centre.

Technopolis 20 in Paphos will also celebrate the day with a performance by Gaba Project.

On the same day, Indian Classical Music & Arts Cyprus and the High Commission of India organise an event to celebrate the International Day of Yoga 2024. A packed afternoon is planned for June 21 at Palia Elektriki in Paphos with a guided yoga session and a collective Sahaja Yoga meditation for peace and harmony. An Indian classical music performance will also add a charming note to the event, wrapping up another eventful weekend on the island.

Our imprints: Drawings by unaccompanied Syrian children in Cyprus

Exhibition by asylum-seeking children. Organized by UNHCR Cyprus, in collaboration with METAdrasi. June 20-28. CVAR Severis Foundation, Nicosia. Opening day: 6pm. Monday-Sunday: 9.30am-5pm. Tel: 22-300994

The Tale of the Lute

Music performance. Part of the Cultural Festival of the University of Cyprus. June 21. Axiothea Mansion, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tel: 22-894531

Fête de la Musique Limassol

Live music celebrating World Music Day. June 21. Around central Limassol. From 5.45pm onwards. Free. www.facebook.com/alliancefrancaiselimassol

Make Music Cyprus Festival 2024

Live music around town to celebrate World Music Day. June 21. Around downtown Nicosia. 5pm-12am. Free. www.makemusiccyprus.org

Gaba Project

Live performance to celebrate World Music Day. June 21. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €10. Tel: 7000-2420

International Day of Yoga Paphos

Guided yoga and meditation and Indian classical music performance. June 21. Palia Elektriki, Paphos. 5pm onwards