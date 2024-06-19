Consulting and advisory firm PwC Cyprus on Wednesday announced the admission of two new partners, Petros Metaxas and Alexandros Papadopoulos, with the decision coming into effect on July 1, 2024.

The company explained that the decision to add two new partners is part of its “successful re-invention and shift to a new business model, fit and relevant for the new market conditions and opportunities”, while it also “demonstrates its continued investment in its people”.

According to the announcement, Metaxas is a graduate of Imperial College London and holds a degree in Mathematics.

He joined PwC Cyprus in 2010 and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC).

In addition, Metaxas is a member of PwC’s assurance practice and specialises in providing audit and assurance services to local and international clients within the financial and technology sectors.

During 2018-2019 he was seconded to the advisory practice of PwC Netherlands where he provided consultancy services to multinational banks. The past two years, he has been leading the Assurance Transformation unit.

The second new partner, Alexandros Papadopoulos, is a graduate of the London School of Economics (LSE), having attained a degree in Government and Economics.

He also holds a master’s degree in Social Sciences from the University of Chicago. He joined PwC Cyprus in 2007 and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

Since joining PwC, Papadopoulos has worked in assurance services and specialises in the insurance and banking sectors.

Additionally, he is a member of the Financial Services Committee of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Cyprus (ICPAC) and in the past, has been a member of the Auditing Standards Committee, as well as the Listed Companies Committee of ICPAC.

PwC Cyprus CEO Philippos Soseilos commented on the news, saying “we welcome our newest partners and wish them every success in their new role in an era of major disruption and opportunity”.

“The two new partners will contribute their passion and talents in our collective effort to continue re-inventing ourselves and keep expanding our ability to add value to our clients and our society,” he concluded.