BBF, Limassol’s top luxury residential developer, successfully sold out four Class A office buildings within the last year. Spanning a total area of approximately 20,000 sq. m., the full sale of bbf: latitude, bbf: liberty, bbf: benchmark, and bbf: summit solidifies BBF’s position as a leading name in Cyprus’s commercial real estate market as well.

Due to the high demand for office spaces – driven by increased business activity and the influx of international companies relocating to Cyprus – investors in BBF commercial properties can enjoy significant rental yields, with rental rates often reaching levels comparable to those of Central London and New York. In 2023 alone, rental rates for Class A offices in Limassol increased by 20% according to expert analysts at BBF – and this upward trend is expected to persist.





bbf: benchmark, Limassol

BBF’s commercial projects adhere to international Class A standards and are strategically located in rapidly developing areas and dynamic business hubs throughout Cyprus. They stand out for their cutting-edge business infrastructure and forward-thinking architecture in line with global design trends.

The company also pays special attention to ergonomic use of space, environmental sustainability, as well as flexibility and ease of customization.

Elena Petropavlovskaya, Global Commercial Director at BBF, commented:

“In response to the rising demand for buying or renting premium commercial spaces, our highly functional offices cater to the full spectrum of business needs with units ranging from 100 sq. m. for small and medium-sized firms, to 6,000 sq. m. spaces suitable for the new headquarters of large companies.

Our business centers attract many international companies – from startups to leading corporations – across various sectors including IT, consulting, banking, manufacturing, and more.

bbf: liberty, Limassol

Investors purchasing BBF office spaces for further leasing can expect a rental yield of at least 8%.”

BBF’s commercial properties come with ready-made, modern lobbies with high-quality finishes from European brands. The office spaces are delivered as Shell & Core, allowing each business to customize its space to fit its unique vision and requirements.

bbf: summit, Limassol

Upon request, bbf: design experts offer customized turn-key office design solutions and assist with the selection of office furniture and accessories.

BBF’s portfolio includes another nine Class A commercial projects covering approximately 62,300 sq. m. in total. Two of those – bbf: heart and bbf: line –are located on the Limassol seafront.

Learn more about BBF’s commercial portfolio at bbf.com

About BBF

BBF is a recognized leader in residential and commercial development headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, with branches in Larnaca, Paphos, Nicosia, and Athens.

The name BBF stands for Build. Better. Future. and reflects the brand’s commitment to creating an affordable future living environment that enhances the quality of life for customers who invest in BBF properties, whether for residential purposes, investment goals, or professional workspaces.

BBF boasts over 15 years of expertise and over 150 developments to date – from exquisite residences to cutting-edge office spaces – in Cyprus and Greece. Its diverse portfolio includes iconic projects like bbf: sky tower, bbf: marco polo, bbf: eden roc, and the renovation of Cyprus’ historic Berengaria Hotel.

For more information, visit bbf.com.