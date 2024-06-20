Music will fill every corner of downtown Nicosia this Friday as the international music festival Make Music Cyprus happens for the sixth year. Joining more than 1000 cities in celebrating World Music Day on June 21, Nicosia will host a line-up of performances from local bands and ensembles. All for free!



More than 450 participants – including professional and amateur musicians, and students – are taking part in this year’s event which will spread across central Nicosia. From 5pm until midnight, 14 musical spots will be activated, with a series of live performances happening.

Music genres of all kinds will be highlighted at the event and apart from city strolling and enjoying the free entertainment, visitors will also be able to participate in interactive musical activities.

Music will be heard at Omerye Square (Mikri Arktos), Nicosia Municipality, Dimarchias Square, Asklipiou Street, Faneromeni Square, Onasagorou Street (Mousikon Kafeneio), Kostaki Pantelidi Street, Ledras-Onasagorou Junction, Eleftheria Square Bridge, Eleftheria Square Moat, Eleftheria Square Amphitheatre, Zena Palace and Makariou Square (360 Nicosia).

The music line-up includes bands performing rebetiko songs, jazz, rock, Greek folk music, techno and Syrian folk, as well as DJ sets. The full schedule of the day can be found on the Make Music Cyprus website here.

What’s more, bone marrow sample collection will be provided by the Karaiskaki Foundation as well as information by the ADHD association.

To accompany the live music entertainment, food and drink options will be available around town for all ages.

Make Music Cyprus Festival 2024

