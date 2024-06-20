Cyprus, the Middle East and Ukraine are among issues topping the agenda of an official visit to Cyprus by Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Enrique Manalo on Friday.

Manalo is visiting Cyprus at the invitation of his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos.

The two ministers will hold official talks, during which they will discuss bilateral relations, the Cyprus problem and issues related to Middle East, Ukrainian and Indo-Pacific developments.

Manalo will also be received by President Nikos Christodoulides.