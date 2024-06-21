An open event held at the CYENS Centre of Excellence this week aimed to connect public organisations and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

According to an official announcement, the event was hosted by the European Digital Innovation Hub Cyprus (DiGiNN).

The statement added that DiGiNN, a consortium of 11 public and private sector organisations including CYENS, was created by the European Commission under the “Digital Europe” programme to enhance Cyprus’ digital capabilities.

The programme facilitates the integration of digital technologies by Cypriot SMEs, public organisations, and ministries, and is co-financed by the European Commission and the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation, and Digital Policy of Cyprus.

Moreover, the event, part of the GovTech networking series, aimed to foster an ecosystem where government and SMEs can co-create innovative solutions and partnerships.

The statement added that DiGiNN provides a platform for meaningful connections between public and private sectors, offering support services for digital upgrades such as high performance computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, financial programme utilisation, private investments, tailored digital skills training, and industry-business-public sector mediation.