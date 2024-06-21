Police on Friday announced extra patrols and increased road-safety measures over the Kataklysmos holiday weekend beginning on Saturday through to Monday night.

“The measures being taken include an increased presence of police on highways, interurban roads and main arteries,” a police bulletin said.

It added that there would be “a particular emphasis” on traffic offences that are proven to contribute to fatal and serious road collisions, such as speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Due to the increased traffic expected on the road network, police appeal to drivers to be especially careful and to comply with the traffic code and signals, as well as with instructions of officers on duty.

Along with road safety measures, police are taking additional measures to prevent crime and especially against burglaries that will include increased foot and motorised patrols in urban areas and in the countryside.

Homeowners are asked to make sure their properties are as secure as possible before heading off for the weekend.