Apart from the dozens of celebrations happening across the island for World Music Day on Friday, June 21, a whole other series of music events are happening as well. Nicosia and Limassol will host musicians this weekend who will perform summer hits, swing tunes and classical music.

Up first is the popular Greek singer Mando who will be at Vinylio Wine Etc in Limassol for a live show. From 9pm onwards, the singer will put on a celebratory summer act, singing well-known hits and beloved songs from the Greek music scene.

On Saturday night, two concerts will take place in the capital. At Sarah’s Jazz Club, the Workin’ Quartet will return for a night of uplifting swing grooves, mixed with soulful gospel melodies, New Orleans rhythms and boogaloo beats. The quartet breathes new life into the lesser-known gems of the 40s, 50s, and 60s, while also showcasing their own original compositions.

At the Kanthos Arts Centre, a different kind of concert will take place on Saturday. Guy Creen and Dmitry Kolganov will present a broad selection of classical repertoire for violin and piano, and for solo piano, as well as music for oboe and voice.

Accompanied by more musicians (Melina Louca, Giorgos Hoplaros, Georgia Neocleous, Pavlos Daniel Loucaides, Christos Kasoulides and Alex Karpis), the evening’s repertoire will include baroque music, romantic 20th-century pieces and traditional compositions.

Mando

Greek singer performs live. June 21. Vinylio Wine Etc, Limassol. 9pm. Tel: 99-300430

The Workin’ Quartet

Swing grooves and more. June 22. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9.30pm. Tickets €12 at the venue or €10 presale at www.more.com. Tel: 95-147711

Violin and Piano Concert

With Guy Creen and Dmitry Kolganov. June 22. Kanthos Arts Centre, Nicosia. 8pm. €10