Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou is travelling to Luxembourg to participate in the Agriculture and Fisheries Council, which will take place on Monday, in the framework of the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU, an announcement said on Sunday.

One of the most important issues to be discussed in the context of the council’s work will be the council conclusions on the future of agriculture in the EU with a view to their adoption.

The minister is due to stress the importance the need to develop a resilient and sustainable agricultural sector, while also highlighting the importance of strengthening the EU’s food security and strategic autonomy.

Also, the announcement added: “She will stress the need to maintain and strengthen the funding for European farmers, ensuring the resilience of the EU agricultural sector and the future of EU agriculture.”

It is added that during the meeting, Croatia will raise a support request for farmers due to adverse weather conditions, further noting that Cyprus will support Croatia, stressing once again before the council the adverse effects of water scarcity on food production and agricultural activity in Mediterranean countries.

EU agriculture ministers will also exchange views on the European Commission’s communication on sustainable fisheries in the EU, focusing on challenges and strategies to achieve sustainable fishing practices by 2025.

They will also discuss the progress of work on legislative dossiers under consideration, including the plant and forest reproductive material regulations, which aim to ensure the genetic diversity and resilience of European forests, and the regulation on the protection of animals during transport, which aims to improve animal welfare conditions within the EU.

Panayiotou returns to Cyprus on Tuesday.