Deputy Minister of European Affairs Marilena Raouna will be travelling to Luxembourg on Monday to participate in the European Union’s General Affairs Council meeting on Tuesday while on the sidelines she is also set to meet with her counterparts in the Trio Presidency.

The council’s agenda includes significant topics such as the proposed directive on transparency of interest representation by third countries and the hearing on the state of the rule of law in Hungary, a press release said on Sunday.

The council will also prepare for the European Council Summit on June 27-28, where discussions will cover issues such as the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East, and the EU’s Strategic Agenda for the 2024-2029 period. Defence, security, and competitiveness will also be on the European Council’s agenda.

On the sidelines of the General Affairs Council, the press release added, Raouna will meet with her counterparts in the Trio Presidency, Polish Deputy Minister of European Affairs Magdalena Sobkowiak-Czarnecka, and Danish Deputy Minister of European Affairs Jonas Bering Liisberg. Representatives from the General Secretariat of the EU Council will also attend the meeting.

“The goal of this meeting is to establish the cooperation framework between the Trio and the General Secretariat and to exchange views on the preparations of the Trio Presidencies,” it said.

Additionally, Raouna will participate in intergovernmental conferences for the initiation of accession negotiations with Moldova and Ukraine, scheduled for the same day in Luxembourg, and in an intergovernmental conference with Montenegro on Wednesday in Brussels.