Police arrested a 51-year-old in Paphos for a spate of burglaries two years ago in Cha-Potami two years ago, authorities said on Sunday.

According to police, the man was arrested on Saturday afternoon as per an arrest warrant.

Police said that the man was wanted for four burglaries that occurred in March 2022, where he suspected of stealing €1,700 worth of items.

Police are continuing their investigations.