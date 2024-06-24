A 25-year-old man is in serious condition at Paphos General, after another man crashed into his motorcycle, police said on Monday.

The 25-year-old was hit on Makarios Avenue in Chlorakas on Sunday evening, when a 42-year-old crashed into him for unknown reasons, police said.

The younger man was taken to Paphos General, where doctors said his condition was serious as he had a fractured jaw and right leg.

He also had internal bleeding in his chest.

Following the crash, the 42-year-old attempted to flee the scene, but was stopped by a layperson a short distance away.

Police arrived at the scene, where they conducted an alcotest on the older man and found he registered a 104mg%.

He was arrested at the scene and later remanded until Wednesday by the Paphos court.