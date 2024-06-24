As Larnaca prepares to welcome new editions of art and community festivals, it opens applications for artists who want to participate and present works, hold workshops or build installations. Artists, gather round, this one’s for you!

An open call is now live for the second edition of C.AR.E festival for children and young people, set to take place in November. With a deadline for July 7, Larnaka 2030 invites professional artists and artistic teams involved in art for children and youth to submit applications to participate in the festival around the theme Common Ground.

This new cultural project aims to turn Larnaca into a point of meeting, dialogue and exchange between artists and the educational community. The festival will be realised on November 8-10 and 15-17.

Also happening in November is the first edition of the European art and culture disability festival entitled Dis. Organised by the Cultural Organisation Neofytos, in collaboration with EASPD and Larnaka 2030, the festival aims to celebrate diversity and promote inclusion through the transformative power of art and culture.

Activities will run from November 1 to 5 and interested artists can apply to be a part of it by August 5. Artists are invited to submit proposals for musical, theatrical and other types of performances, workshops and educational initiatives, as well as voluntary services to support the festival.

Open calls

C.AR.E Festival deadline: July 7. [email protected]. Tel: 24-632500

Dis Festival deadline: August 5. [email protected]. Tel:99-582387