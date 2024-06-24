The Cyprus Computer Society (CCS) is a scientific, professional, independent not-for-profit organisation, to develop, upgrade and promote the IT sector in Cyprus Skill Boosters caters to the diverse needs of children by integrating components like emotional intelligence and a growth mindset into each programme. With the global pandemic in 2020, digital transformation and the extensive use of ICT technologies in business and society had a major impact on the quality of life. The CCS plays a key role in linking Academia with Industry through the promotion of key elements of Informatics, in the areas of digital literacy, professional skills, professionalism, education, training and research. As the primary professional body of ICT Professionals in Cyprus, the CCS is engaged in a wide range of activities.

Experiences participating in CCS’s activities

At CCS, we are dedicated to nurturing the next generation of tech leaders through a variety of engaging programs and competitions. Our offerings introduce participants to the exhilarating fields of coding, robotics, and algorithmic thinking. Students and adults alike can immerse themselves in our events, honing their skills and exploring their potential.

CCS organises four notable robotics competitions: Robotex Cyprus, Minoan Robotics Competition, World Robotics Olympiad Cyprus, and First Lego League Cyprus. In these events, participants build and program their robots, fostering a deep understanding of both technology and teamwork. Additionally, the Bebras Challenge allows children aged 9-15 to develop computational thinking and problem-solving skills, while the Cyprus Cyber Security Challenge forms a national team of hackers aged 14-25. Our “Coding Our Future” initiative reaches out to children as young as six, helping them to develop their digital skills from an early age.

We also host the prestigious Cyprus Informatic Olympiad, a platform where our top talents in computing and programming shine. Winners of this competition have the opportunity to represent Cyprus in international arenas, consistently achieving remarkable success and bringing home numerous medals. These achievements are made possible through the support of our sponsors and the endorsement of the Ministry of Education, Sports, and Youth.

Our programmes are designed to be inclusive, welcoming students of all backgrounds and experience levels. We believe in dismantling stereotypes from a young age, showing that there is no such thing as a “natural” at coding or robotics. Instead, these skills are developed through exploration, experimentation, and a passion for learning. In our inclusive environments, students learn from one another, challenge their preconceived notions, and discover the joy of creation without limits.

The impact of early digital literacy and education on career choices in technology

Introducing technology concepts such as coding and engineering at a young age can have a profound impact on career choices in technology. Early exposure fosters a generation of “technology natives” who are comfortable and familiar with these fields, making complex ideas more approachable and laying a robust foundation for future learning.

Engaging in hands-on activities like building robots or participating in competitions not only captivates young minds but also instils a sense of ownership and responsibility for their creations. This leads to heightened commitment and motivation. Technology, with its vast potential, can ignite a spark of enthusiasm, immersing young learners in a world of possibilities and boosting their confidence in their ability to solve problems and innovate.

Women in Tech: challenges and strategies for overcoming them

Women in tech are indispensable to the industry’s success, yet they often encounter significant challenges. Balancing work and life, navigating potentially toxic environments, and coping with inadequate support structures can lead to burnout and feelings of inadequacy.

To overcome these hurdles, women should expand their skillsets through diverse projects, build robust networks with other women in tech, and find the courage to voice their experiences and aspirations. Prioritising self-care and well-being is also crucial. By embracing these strategies, women can not only thrive in their careers but also pave the way for a more inclusive future in technology.

The importance of gender diversity and inclusion in the tech environment

Gender diversity and inclusion are vital to creating a thriving tech environment. Diverse teams bring a broad spectrum of perspectives and experiences, which fosters richer ideas, more inclusive solutions, and innovative approaches to problem-solving.

Effective measures to enhance diversity and inclusion include joint working groups focused on gender equality, mentorship programs that empower women, and unconscious bias training to foster a more inclusive culture.

By embracing these initiatives, tech companies can unlock the full potential of their workforce, creating a future where everyone benefits. CCS actively participates in initiatives like the Diversity Charter Cyprus and the DiversIT group by CEPIS. Additionally, our latest projects, such as the CCS-women group and “Femme Forward,” aim to train women in ICT-related skills and support them in transforming their tech ideas into startups.

Empowering women and girls in ICT: specific projects and initiatives

One of CCS’s most recent initiatives involves forming a dynamic group of women with IT backgrounds. This group’s main objectives are:

• Showcasing Achievements: Through visibility campaigns, we highlight the accomplishments of women in tech and recognise successful female role models in ICT within Cyprus. This sets the stage for inspiring more girls and women to pursue careers in ICT.

• Community Engagement: By actively engaging with the local community and fostering partnerships, we aim to promote systemic change that empowers women to thrive in technology-related fields. This contributes not only to individual success but also to the advancement of the broader community.

• Mentorship and Skill-Building: Organising and supporting mentorship programs, networking events, and skill-building workshops tailored to women in technology, we create synergies with existing social groups to promote endeavours that empower women in ICT. These efforts help women excel in their ICT careers and establish a strong presence in the community.

Advice for young girls interested in tech

For young girls curious about technology but unsure where to start, the key is to dive in and explore without hesitation. Look into whether your school or local community offers robotics classes or tech clubs. These are excellent opportunities to learn alongside peers in a fun and collaborative setting.

The internet is a treasure trove of resources. Platforms like Code.org provide free coding tutorials that make learning to code engaging and enjoyable. Participating in online competitions, such as the Bebras Challenge offered by CCS, can test your problem-solving skills and introduce you to new concepts in a stimulating way.

After-school programs are another fantastic option. Initiatives like the “Cyprus Olympiad in Informatics” and “Cyprus Cyber Security Challenge” offered by CCS provide free preparatory lessons that train students for international competitions. These programs allow you to gain valuable skills and experience in a structured environment.

So, dive in, explore, and have fun! With a bit of curiosity and the right resources, the world of tech is ready to be discovered.

Future technologies to be excited about

Artificial Intelligence (AI) stands out as a particularly exciting area of technological development. Tools like Generative AI Chatbots can serve as personal assistants, helping with tasks such as writing emails, scheduling, coding, and more. AI has the potential to revolutionise daily tasks and provide innovative solutions to problems.

As AI continues to evolve, it is crucial for individuals to understand and use these tools wisely. The potential for AI to transform how we interact with technology is immense, and being prepared to navigate this landscape is essential for future success.

Shaping careers through the CCS community

Being part of a community like CCS can profoundly shape an individual’s views and career in technology. CCS offers a wealth of opportunities for networking, learning, and mentorship. Throughout the year, we provide training sessions, workshops, and host competitions. We also participate in European partnerships, creating a platform for continuous growth and collaboration.

CCS provides a safe environment where individuals can build relationships, exchange ideas on topics of interest, and forge meaningful collaborations. This supportive ecosystem is instrumental in helping members shape their careers and broaden their horizons in the tech industry.

Addressing barriers to women entering tech

Several factors discourage women from pursuing careers in tech. Cultural stereotypes about gender roles often portray tech as a “boys’ club,” and feelings of self-doubt and imposter syndrome can deter women from applying for roles they are qualified for.

Additionally, the tech industry’s reputation for demanding long hours can conflict with family responsibilities, which often fall disproportionately on women.

To break down these barriers, we need a cultural shift. Companies must create supportive networks for women, with mentorship programs and role models showcasing the success of women in tech. Flexible work arrangements, such as remote work, are crucial for balancing professional and family life. Encouraging continuous learning and skill development empowers women to stay competitive and confident in their abilities.

By fostering a culture of self-belief, professional support, and work-life balance, we can create a more welcoming environment for women in tech, inspiring the next generation of female innovators.

Supporting women and girls in tech: a message for employers and educators

Employers and educators play a pivotal role in supporting women and girls pursuing tech careers. Recognising that the tech industry thrives on diverse perspectives and innovation is essential. To unlock the full potential of women and girls, we need to foster inclusive education and workplaces.

In education, it’s important to create environments that celebrate all voices, not just those of the extroverted. Open calls for opportunities, such as new projects or training programs, should be standard practice to ensure everyone has a chance to shine. Encouraging continuous learning and dedicating work hours to training empowers employees to stay at the forefront of technology.

In the workplace, dismantling gender stereotypes is crucial. Equal parental leave policies for all genders, along with on-site childcare options, address practical challenges primarily faced by women. Recognising achievements based on results, not gender, motivates and retains a talented workforce.

By implementing these changes, we can create a welcoming and inclusive tech industry where women and girls can flourish.

