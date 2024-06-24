Two men were remanded on Monday on drug possession charges, while one of the suspects seems to be involved in a recent Nicosia café fire.

The man suspected of involvement in the fire as well, 44, was remanded for eight days, while another 24-year-old was remanded for four days by the Nicosia District Court.

Police arrested the 44-year-old man to facilitate investigations into the explosion, which occurred Saturday morning in a cafe in Nicosia.

Along with the 44-year-old, a second person aged 24 was located and arrested, in whose possession a quantity of drugs, three knives and other property were found.

The explosion at the cafe occurred at around 4.40am on June 22, resulting in extensive damage to the side entrance of the cafe. Examinations by police bomb squad officers at the scene determined that the explosion was caused by the detonation of an improvised explosive device containing highly explosive material.

During investigation, information was obtained that a 44-year-old resident of Nicosia was involved. The 44-year-old man was located by police, around 4.10pm on Sunday, in an area of Nicosia. Upon being located, the suspect was seen by police officers approaching a parked car and giving something, to the driver of the vehicle.

Officers immediately intervened and stopped the two persons. It was found that the driver of the vehicle was a 24-year-old resident of Nicosia. After a search inside his car, a small amount of cocaine, three knives, five mobile phones and the sum of €2,115 were found and seized.

A search of the 44-year-old’s car followed, where two syringes with unknown liquid, a knife and a mobile phone were found and seized.

The two men were arrested and were taken into custody to facilitate the investigations.

Their arrest was followed by a search of their homes. In the older man’s home, a small amount of cannabis and a scale were found and seized.

The Nicosia CID is continuing investigations into the explosion, while the drugs case is being investigated by the drug squad Ykan.