Monday’s weather is expected to be mostly clear, following some fog in some areas in the morning, the met office said.

According to the met office, some early morning fog is expected in the southeast of the island.

Temperatures are then set to rise to 39 degrees C inland, 35 on the coast, and 31 degrees in the mountains.

In the evening the temperature is expected to fall to 22 degrees inland and in the mountains, while it will be 23 degrees on the coast.

Temperatures are expected to continue to rise throughout the week.