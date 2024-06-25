EMEA Finance awarded Bank of Cyprus the Best Financial Institution Bond in Southeastern Europe award in the 2023 Achievement Awards for its highly successful €220mn AT1 bond issuance in June 2023.

This award win highlights the Bank’s successful financial and operational performance in recent years.

On naming Bank of Cyprus the winner of the Best Financial Institution Bond in Southeastern Europe, Chris Moore, Publisher & CEO at EMEA Finance, said:

“We at EMEA Finance are delighted to be able to recognise Bank of Cyprus’ significant bond issuance. The Bank’s AT1 transaction was remarkable for a multitude of reasons including that the Bank essentially re-opened the euro-denominated AT1 market as it was the first AT1 transaction announced since Credit Suisse’s demise. The bond was massively oversubscribed by more than 12 times, with an orderbook over €2.75bn.”

Commenting on the award, Panicos Nicolaou, CEO of Bank of Cyprus said:

“We are delighted that our highly successful €220mn AT1 bond issuance last year has been named the Best Financial Institution Bond in Southeastern Europe by EMEA Finance. This international recognition for one of the Bank’s many major successes in 2023, demonstrates just how much progress the Bank has made in recent years, and is a timely achievement as we celebrate the Bank’s 125th anniversary in 2024”.

About Bank of Cyprus Group

The Bank of Cyprus Group is the leading banking and financial services group in Cyprus, providing a wide range of financial products and services which include retail and commercial banking, finance, factoring, investment banking, brokerage, fund management, private banking, life and general insurance. At 31 March 2024, the Bank of Cyprus Group operated through a total of 58 branches in Cyprus, of which 3 operated as cash offices. The Bank of Cyprus Group employed 2,847 staff worldwide.

At 31 March 2024, the Group’s Total Assets amounted to €24.9 bn and Total Equity was €2.6 bn. The Bank of Cyprus Group comprises Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, its subsidiary Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries.