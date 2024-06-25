Huge differences have been found in petrol retail prices around the island, some exceeding 14 cents per litre, the Cyprus consumer’s association said on Tuesday.

The association published a report into prices from 2021 to 2024, which showed the largest difference was seen in Nicosia on June 6, of 14 cents between the highest and the lowest price.

In 2022, Limassol had the biggest difference between the highest and lowest price, of 15.3 cents per litre.

The consumer’s association points out that the average profit margin given by the suppliers is 6 to 6.5 cents per litre, so “in conditions of healthy competition there cannot be a discrepancy of up to 14 cents per litre.”

It also called for an investigation into how there could be a different pricing policy in each district.