Exploring the human experience through art and technology, SARA DOUEDARI meets Michalis Charalambous at his new exhibition

In an era where technology and art are increasingly intertwined, visionary artist Michalis Charalambous explores the boundaries of human experience through innovative mediums.

His latest collaberation, Love, Death, and Meta, at the Cyprus Museum in Nicosia, promises to be a transformative exploration of three fundamental existential conditions: love, death and the digital realm. This collaboration between the Department of Antiquities and various interdisciplinary organisations presents a blend of virtual and physical works, complemented by selected antiquities from the museum’s collection.

Marios Psaras, who previously curated the VR project ANIMA in London in collaboration with the British Museum, played a pivotal role in connecting Charalambous with the Cyprus Museum.

Charalambous is a pioneering artist who seamlessly integrates traditional art forms with cutting-edge technology. Drawing inspiration from his Cypriot heritage, Charalambous creates a mesmerising blend of ancient antiquities and contemporary narratives. His work pushes the boundaries of traditional art, employing advanced technologies such as VR (Virtual Reality) to redefine our interaction with art.

Charalambous views technology as an expansion of the artist’s toolkit rather than a replacement for traditional methods. “Technology is a tool under exploration for an artist,” he reflects.

“It is a medium, like those used over the centuries, to express profound social and political issues. The only difference is that it has unlimited potential – for example, AI. This process of material recognition and awareness contributes to cultural change and a media revolution.”

A recurring theme in Charalambous’ work is the exploration of what it means to be human.

An exhibit by Michalis Charalambous

“The exploration of the word ‘human’ through my work starts from my curiosity to explore weaknesses, desires and the limits of human nature, starting from history. What does being human entail, and what does the condition leave behind? What defines human or non-human?” he asks. “All these form a complex web of timeless questions that I continuously and thoroughly explore.”

This introspective journey is vividly depicted in his art, where the human experience is examined through various lenses, including the emotional and physical connections that define our existence. One particularly poignant aspect he investigates is the sense of touch. “Touch is one of the questions that constantly concerns me, as it is inextricably linked to the human and the non-human,” Charalambous says.

The advent of VR technologies has revolutionised many fields, and art is no exception. For the artist, these technologies have opened new realms of exploration.

“VR and AR technology have significantly affected the art landscape. But the most important aspect is that they have given me the possibility to delve into uncharted areas, exploring issues such as time and the direct and simultaneous transfer to different landscapes, which intertwine with identity, culture, the natural, and the non-natural,” he says.

Through his use of AR and VR, he redefines the relationship between art and the observer, creating interactive and immersive experiences that bridge the gap between the real and the virtual. His work prompts viewers to engage with art in new ways, fostering a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness of human experiences.

Charalambous’ Cypriot heritage plays a significant role in his artistic expression. He describes his connection to Cypriot history and antiquities as both familiar and challenging.

“My relationship with Cypriot history began when I settled in Cyprus after my studies. The figures I explored through Cypriot antiquities seemed familiar, yet they also commanded a sense of respect and admiration that made them not easily approachable,” he explains. In his recent work, Charalambous redefines antiquities both physically and virtually. “Contemporary poetic narratives blend with hybrid forms, creating an imaginary world where the physical and the virtual collaborate to reveal truths about the soul and death,” he adds.

This blend of ancient and modern elements creates a unique dialogue that transcends time and space.

“We Met – Love, Death, and Meta” addresses three fundamental existential conditions: love, death and the digital realm. It invites us to reflect on how these conditions manifest in the present, both physically and digitally.

Charalambous explains, “It consists of a museum installation showcasing both virtual and physical works, along with selected antiquities from the collection. Additionally, educational programmes are held in collaboration with specialist scientists.”

Michalis Charalambous, photo Christos Theodoridis

The exhibition is divided into three sections: Love, Death and Meta. Each section delves into these existential themes through various artistic expressions. The first section explores love, depicted through the tender embrace of Eros and Psyche, symbolising passion and connection. Charalambous’ sculpture “Almost” captures the union of two entities, emphasising love as a driving force.

The second section deals with death and separation, illustrated by the funerary stele from Ornithi and the poignant photograph “The Last Goodbye”. This section reflects on the inescapable sense of loss and the remnants of past existences.

The third section contemplates the afterlife and transformation, featuring a VR installation, created in collaboration with ITICA of the Cyens Centre of Excellence, that combines digital scans of antiquities with organic forms. This virtual world invites visitors to reassess their relationships with the material and digital realms.

The exhibition will be open until October 31 at the Cyprus Museum in Nicosia. Opening hours are Tuesday to Friday from 10 am to 6 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 1 pm. For more information, you can contact the museum at 22-865854.

The project involved various professional contributors like: General Supervision: EftychiaZachariou, Exhibition Curators: Efthymia Alphas and Demetra Ignatiou, Exhibition Design and Supervision Elston Alphas Ltd, Graphic Design Studio Nicos Stephou, Conversation of Antiquities Eleni Loizides, VR Development Panayiotis Kyriakou (ITICA,CYENS)

3D Printing and Engraving of Text Alexis Charalambous, Stratis Pantelides (Thinker Maker Space, CYENS